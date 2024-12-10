Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the New York Jets and their fourth-ranked pass defense (186.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Thomas worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Jets? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thomas vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.21

58.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 60th overall, as he has tallied 128.1 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has produced 31.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game), as he's turned 29 targets into 17 catches for 244 yards and one TD.

Thomas has produced 37.3 fantasy points (7.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 21 passes on 36 targets for 278 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he tallied 18.2 fantasy points

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, grabbing two passes on three targets for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

New York has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

