Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (192.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Thomas a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thomas vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.91

55.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 70th overall, as he has put up 104.8 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has produced 14.0 fantasy points (4.7 per game), as he's reeled in nine passes on 14 targets for 116 yards and zero touchdowns.

Thomas has produced 43.1 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 17 passes on 23 targets for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Thomas' fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, when he piled up 18.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on eight targets) for 122 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in two passes on three targets for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs against Houston this year.

The Texans have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

