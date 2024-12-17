Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league (102.2 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth a look for his next matchup against the Eagles? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Robinson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.29

55.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.20

12.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has piled up 131.2 fantasy points in 2024 (11.9 per game), which ranks him 25th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 64 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 28.0 fantasy points (9.3 per game), running for 181 yards and scoring one touchdown on 42 carries. He has also contributed 39 yards on five catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has posted 48.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 309 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 74 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 59 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, as he put up 17.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 101 rushing yards on 21 carries (4.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.4 points) in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 13 yards on five carries with one catch for 11 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

