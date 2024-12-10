Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders will play the New Orleans Saints, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (134.2 yards conceded per game).

Robinson vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.03

67.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.69

9.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 66th overall, as he has tallied 122.5 total fantasy points (12.3 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 32.5 fantasy points (10.8 per game), running for 179 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also contributed 26 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Robinson has posted 53.2 fantasy points (10.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 315 yards with three touchdowns on 65 carries. He has also contributed 37 yards on four catches (five targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, when he tallied 17.3 fantasy points with three receptions (on three targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Robinson Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.4 points) in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, running for 13 yards on five carries with one catch for 11 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Saints have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD against the Saints this season.

