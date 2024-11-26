Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders will meet the Tennessee Titans and their eighth-ranked run defense (106.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Robinson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Robinson vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.73

31.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.75

4.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (69th overall), tallying 105.6 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 23.2 total fantasy points (7.7 per game), rushing the ball 37 times for 141 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 31 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Robinson has posted 50.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 230 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 31 yards on three grabs (four targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 101 rushing yards on 21 attempts (4.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.4 points) last week against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 13 yards on five carries with one catch for 11 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Titans have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tennessee has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this year.

