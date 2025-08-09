Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. was 28th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 139.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 30th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Brian Robinson Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|139.8
|87
|28
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|132.8
|84
|27
Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Robinson put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Buccaneers
|14.9
|12
|40
|1
|4
|3
|0
|89
|Week 2
|Giants
|13.6
|17
|133
|0
|3
|1
|0
|136
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|9.7
|16
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|37
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|17.3
|21
|101
|1
|3
|3
|0
|113
|Week 5
|Browns
|13.8
|7
|18
|2
|-
|0
|0
|18
|Week 7
|Panthers
|13.1
|12
|71
|1
|-
|0
|0
|71
|Week 8
|Bears
|7.6
|16
|65
|0
|1
|1
|0
|76
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Other Commanders Rushers
The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while running the football 50.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|187
|799
|8
|41
|4.3
|Jayden Daniels
|148
|891
|6
|37
|6.0
|Austin Ekeler
|77
|367
|4
|20
|4.8
|Jeremy McNichols
|55
|261
|4
|12
|4.7
