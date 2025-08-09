FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. was 28th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 139.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 30th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Brian Robinson Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points139.88728
2025 Projected Fantasy Points132.88427

Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Robinson put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Buccaneers14.91240143089
Week 2Giants13.6171330310136
Week 3@Bengals9.71633111037
Week 4@Cardinals17.3211011330113
Week 5Browns13.87182-0018
Week 7Panthers13.112711-0071
Week 8Bears7.61665011076

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while running the football 50.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Brian Robinson Jr.1877998414.3
Jayden Daniels1488916376.0
Austin Ekeler773674204.8
Jeremy McNichols552614124.7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup