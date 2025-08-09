Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. was 28th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 139.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 30th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brian Robinson Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 139.8 87 28 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 132.8 84 27

Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Robinson put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Buccaneers 14.9 12 40 1 4 3 0 89 Week 2 Giants 13.6 17 133 0 3 1 0 136 Week 3 @Bengals 9.7 16 33 1 1 1 0 37 Week 4 @Cardinals 17.3 21 101 1 3 3 0 113 Week 5 Browns 13.8 7 18 2 - 0 0 18 Week 7 Panthers 13.1 12 71 1 - 0 0 71 Week 8 Bears 7.6 16 65 0 1 1 0 76 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while running the football 50.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Robinson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Brian Robinson Jr. 187 799 8 41 4.3 Jayden Daniels 148 891 6 37 6.0 Austin Ekeler 77 367 4 20 4.8 Jeremy McNichols 55 261 4 12 4.7

