Brewers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Royals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Royals.TV, and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | KC: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick against the Royals and Luinder Avila. Patrick helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Patrick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Avila's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.4%)

Brewers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Royals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Kansas City is +100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Royals Spread

The Brewers are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -178.

Brewers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Royals game on April 4 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with five wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their six opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 5-1-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Royals have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Royals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-0).

The Royals have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .727. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .409 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Turang will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last six games he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Christian Yelich has a home run and two walks. He's batting .381 and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Among qualified batters, he is 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has collected six base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

William Contreras is batting .217 with a .333 OBP and five RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Kyle Isbel has a slugging percentage of .833, a team-best for the Royals. He's batting .500 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Isbel hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .440 OBP. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .368.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .200 with a double and three walks.

Salvador Perez has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .208.

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