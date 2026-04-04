Brewers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Royals Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-3)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Royals.TV, and Brewers.TV
Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | KC: (+100)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick against the Royals and Luinder Avila. Patrick helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Patrick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Avila's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (54.4%)
Brewers vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Royals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Kansas City is +100 playing at home.
Brewers vs Royals Spread
- The Brewers are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -178.
Brewers vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Brewers versus Royals game on April 4 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with five wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their six opportunities.
- The Brewers have an against the spread record of 5-1-0 in six games with a line this season.
- The Royals have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).
- The Royals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-0).
- The Royals have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .727. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .409 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Turang will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last six games he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.
- Christian Yelich has a home run and two walks. He's batting .381 and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .435.
- Among qualified batters, he is 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Jake Bauers has collected six base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.
- William Contreras is batting .217 with a .333 OBP and five RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Kyle Isbel has a slugging percentage of .833, a team-best for the Royals. He's batting .500 with an on-base percentage of .500.
- Isbel hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two home runs and four RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .440 OBP. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .368.
- He is currently 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .200 with a double and three walks.
- Salvador Perez has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .208.
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