Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

On Wednesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSWI

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | COL: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.00 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-1, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 0.00 ERA). Alexander and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Alexander's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Senzatela has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Senzatela starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (66.2%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Brewers are +114 to cover, and the Rockies are -137.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Rockies game on April 9 has been set at 10.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 11 opportunities.

The Brewers are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-7).

Colorado has gone 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (14.3%).

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-1).

The Rockies have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .633, both of which rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .306 batting average and an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 40th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI.

Brice Turang has a double, three home runs and two walks. He's batting .318 and slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Turang takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Sal Frelick has a team-best OPS of .907, fueled by a slash line of .375/.457/.450 this season.

Frelick has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Christian Yelich has been key for Milwaukee with five hits, an OBP of .279 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Yelich takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated a team-high .455 slugging percentage. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is 66th in slugging.

Doyle hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .262 with four doubles, a triple and two walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with eight hits.

Mickey Moniak has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .250.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

