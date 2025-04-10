Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (7-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-9)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSWI

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | COL: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

MIL: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Quinn Priester to the mound, while Ryan Feltner will answer the bell for the Rockies. Priester and his team were 3-4-0 ATS in his seven appearances with a spread last season. Priester and his team lost both of the two games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Feltner has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both chances. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Feltner starts this season -- they lost both.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.5%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Rockies reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-142) and Colorado as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Rockies are -128 to cover, and the Brewers are +106.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

Brewers versus Rockies, on April 10, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with seven wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has not lost in three games this year when favored by -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 12 opportunities.

The Brewers are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 1-8 in those games.

Colorado has a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-1).

The Rockies have collected a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 27.3% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 17 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .685. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .327 with a double, three home runs and three walks, while slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Turang enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .356 with four walks and seven runs scored.

Frelick takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .171 with a .292 OBP and eight RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Yelich has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has racked up a slugging percentage of .438, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Doyle enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .404 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 63rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Hunter Goodman has totaled nine hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon leads his team with a .348 OBP.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

