Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (79-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-72)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-9, 4.64 ERA vs Fernando Cruz (Reds) - 3-8, 5.17 ERA

The probable starters are Frankie Montas (6-9) for the Brewers and Fernando Cruz (3-8) for the Reds. Montás' team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montas' team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). Cruz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds have not been a moneyline underdog when Cruz starts this season.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.7%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +125 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -150.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Reds game on August 31 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 43 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 27 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 72-62-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 65 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 17-22 (43.6%).

The Reds have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-61-7).

The Reds have covered 54.2% of their games this season, going 71-60-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (148) this season. He has a .286 batting average.

He is 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Contreras has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Adames brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with four home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .255 with a .359 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Turang has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Jackson Chourio is batting .273 with a .319 OBP and 63 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.483) and leads the Reds in hits (137). He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 29th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has a team-high .347 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 38 walks while batting .262.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/15/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

