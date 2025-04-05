Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Saturday.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (4-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-6)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSWI, and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Elvin Rodriguez (Brewers) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Elvin Rodriguez (0-1) versus the Reds and Brady Singer (1-0). Rodriguez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rodriguez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Singer has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Singer start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.2%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -124 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -200.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Reds game on April 5, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -124 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in three of eight chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 3-5-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've finished 1-5 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Reds have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last eight outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Sal Frelick has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .424. He's batting .321 and slugging .321.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualified batters.

Frelick has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with three walks and an RBI.

Jackson Chourio has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .278 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Chourio has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last eight outings he is hitting .278 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Isaac Collins has been key for Milwaukee with four hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .583.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .500, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain has six hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl is hitting .207 with two walks.

Santiago Espinal is batting .250 with two walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

