Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (3-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-5)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Brewers) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Tyler Alexander and the Reds will counter with Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.00 ERA). Alexander and his team were 5-4-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Alexander and his team won as favorites in both of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. Martinez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Martinez start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the favorite at -124, and Cincinnati is +106 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -200.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Reds on April 4 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with three wins in the four contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -124 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won one of the five games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last seven games he is hitting .321 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Jackson Chourio has nine hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 54th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Chourio brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last seven games he is batting .281 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Christian Yelich has collected two base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .250 this season.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high OBP (.310) and slugging percentage (.571). He's batting .286.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 51st, his on-base percentage is 87th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Matt McLain's six hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

TJ Friedl has two walks while hitting .208.

Austin Wynns has a home run while batting .500.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/15/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

