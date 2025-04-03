Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (2-4) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-4)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CIN: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | CIN: (-100) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-194) | CIN: -1.5 (+160)

MIL: +1.5 (-194) | CIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Brewers) - 0-1, 36.00 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (1-0) will take the ball for the Reds. Cortes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Cortes' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Lodolo has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds have not been a moneyline underdog when Lodolo starts this season.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58.3%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Reds reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-118) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Reds are +160 to cover, while the Brewers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Reds contest on April 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -118 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in three of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've finished 1-3 in those games.

Cincinnati is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-0).

The Reds have gone 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season. He has a .320 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Turang will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last six outings he is batting .320 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Christian Yelich is hitting .118 with a home run and four walks. He's slugging .294 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he is 154th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Vinny Capra has three hits this season and has a slash line of .176/.176/.353.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (eight) this season.

Chourio takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.667), and leads the Reds in hits (eight, while batting .333).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain's six hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Austin Wynns is batting .500 with a home run.

TJ Friedl has a walk while hitting .238.

