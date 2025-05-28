Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Brewers vs Red Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (27-28) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and NESN

Brewers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-148) | BOS: (+126)

MIL: (-148) | BOS: (+126) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 5-3, 2.55 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 4.08 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (5-3) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (2-1). Peralta's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has been victorious in 85.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-1. The Red Sox have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Bello starts this season -- they lost both.

Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.3%)

Brewers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -148 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Red Sox Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +134 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -162.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Red Sox contest on May 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-1 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 54 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 29-25-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've finished 7-8 in those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-28-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have collected a 28-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .246 batting average and an on-base percentage of .273.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 96th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 150th, and he is 79th in slugging.

William Contreras is batting .244 with six doubles, five home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has 53 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.339/.355.

Sal Frelick is batting .281 with a .354 OBP and 17 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers a has .409 on-base percentage to pace the Red Sox. He's batting .288 while slugging .534.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jarren Duran's .439 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .256.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .220 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Brewers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/26/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/23/2023: 12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/22/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/31/2022: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2022: 9-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

