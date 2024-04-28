Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brewers vs Rays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (17-10) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (13-16)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSSUN

Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | TB: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172)

MIL: +1.5 (-210) | TB: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.50 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-2, 3.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryse Wilson (2-0) for the Brewers and Ryan Pepiot (2-2) for the Rays. Wilson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wilson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays failed to cover in all of Pepiot's five starts that had a set spread. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Pepiot starts this season.

Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51%)

Brewers vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Rays reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-116) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Brewers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Rays are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Rays Over/Under

Brewers versus Rays, on April 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 27 opportunities.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 14-13-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won three of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Tampa Bay is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-0).

The Rays have collected an 11-18-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.432), slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (38) this season. He has a .352 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .310 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Willy Adames has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.372/.429.

Rhys Hoskins has six home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Hoskins heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has racked up 28 hits with a .348 on-base percentage, leading the Rays in both categories. He's batting .275 and slugging .510.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Amed Rosario's .454 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .320 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jose Caballero is batting .264 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Yandy Diaz has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .232.

