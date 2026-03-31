Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Rays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rays.TV

Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | TB: (+118)

MIL: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

MIL: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff against the Rays and Shane McClanahan. In games Woodruff pitched with a spread last season, his team was 7-5-0 ATS. Woodruff appeared in 10 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 8-2 in those contests. McClanahan never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.8%)

Brewers vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Rays reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-138) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Brewers vs Rays Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +152 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -184.

Brewers vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Rays on March 31, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers won in 63, or 63%, of the 100 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Milwaukee won 39 of 53 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Rays won 40.5% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-47).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer last year, Tampa Bay went 12-20 (37.5%).

The Rays combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-79-9 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero had 159 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Yandy Diaz had an on-base percentage of .366 and slugged .482.

Chandler Simpson hit .295 with 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks a season ago.

Cedric Mullins hit .216 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

Brewers vs Rays Head to Head

3/30/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2023: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/19/2023: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2022: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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