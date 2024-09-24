Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 8-6, 3.05 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 8-8, 4.15 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA). Myers and his team are 13-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Myers' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Pirates have a 16-10-0 ATS record in Falter's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 7-13 in Falter's 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.5%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Brewers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +120, and Milwaukee is -142 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Brewers are +112 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -134.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The Brewers-Pirates game on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (58.6%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 23 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 155 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 80-75-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 39.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-53).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 18-32 record (winning just 36% of its games).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-78-3).

The Pirates have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 81-72-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 165 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475. He's batting .285.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .250 with 32 doubles, 32 home runs and 71 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jackson Chourio is batting .273 with a .469 slugging percentage and 79 RBI this year.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .444. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .276.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads his team with 140 hits. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is currently 41st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .238.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .273 with 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/13/2024: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/25/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/23/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!