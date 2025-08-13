Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (74-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-69)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166)

MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 4-0, 2.29 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-10, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (4-0) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (5-10) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Woodruff starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Woodruff and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 15-8-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates are 8-9 in Keller's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.4%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -198 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +166 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Brewers are +108 to cover, and the Pirates are -130.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Pirates contest on Aug. 13, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 42, or 68.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 116 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 68-48-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 32-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 59-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 while slugging .446.

He is 76th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .257 with 64 walks and 65 runs scored. He's slugging .390.

Among qualified hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .278 with a .405 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 110 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 81 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .207 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 159th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .388 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-best .333 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .271 with 15 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

