Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (13-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+180) | PIT: +1.5 (-220)

MIL: -1.5 (+180) | PIT: +1.5 (-220) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.06 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-1, 3.28 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 3.28 ERA). Harrison and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Harrison's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Mlodzinski's four starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Mlodzinski's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.1%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Brewers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +106, and Milwaukee is -124 playing at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Brewers are +180 to cover, and the Pirates are -220.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The Brewers-Pirates contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 15-10-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won four of the 11 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-0).

The Pirates have a 16-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 23 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .271 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

William Contreras has hit two homers this season while driving in 14 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Jake Bauers is batting .241 with a .456 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Bauers has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and two RBIs.

Gary Sanchez has been key for Milwaukee with 13 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .582.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated 29 hits with a .542 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's .420 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .524.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .247 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .245 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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