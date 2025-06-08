Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) vs. San Diego Padres (36-26)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Roku

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | SD: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158)

MIL: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 5-4, 2.92 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 1-0, 2.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-4) to the mound, while Ryan Bergert (1-0) will take the ball for the Padres. Peralta's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-1. Bergert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Bergert start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.3%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Padres are +158 to cover, while the Brewers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Padres on June 8 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 18 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 63 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 34-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 52% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-12).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games).

The Padres have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-34-2).

The Padres have a 32-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .285.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .238 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 117th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yelich brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .275 with a .362 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Turang heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 63 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated an on-base percentage of .380, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 73 hits, all club-highs for the Padres (while batting .316).

He ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Machado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 68th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .283.

Gavin Sheets has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/27/2023: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/26/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

