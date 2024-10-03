Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 3

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (93-69) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Thursday, October 3, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200)

MIL: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 9-6, 3.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 10-10, 3.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA) for the Brewers and Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) for the Mets. Myers' team is 14-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Myers' team is 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Quintana starts, the Mets are 15-14-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.7%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +110 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +164 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -200.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Mets game on Oct. 3, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (58.7%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 33-22 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 163 opportunities.

In 163 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 85-78-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 27 of the 62 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.5%).

New York has an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Mets have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-73-5).

The Mets have a 79-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (167) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with three walks and two RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .251 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Jackson Chourio has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.327/.464.

Chourio takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .254 with a .316 OBP and 57 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .476 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has a slugging percentage of .500 and has 169 hits, both team-high figures for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .360 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!