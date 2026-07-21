Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (63-37) vs. New York Mets (42-59)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SNY

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 3-4, 5.16 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 0-1, 2.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Sproat (3-4) for the Brewers and Zach Thornton (0-1) for the Mets. When Sproat starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Sproat's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Thornton's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Thornton starts this season -- they lost both.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.2%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Brewers are +150 to cover, and the Mets are -182.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Mets on July 21, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 48, or 66.7%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 27-17 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 100 opportunities.

The Brewers are 54-46-0 against the spread in their 100 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have gone 8-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.9% of those games).

New York has played in 13 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer without earning a win.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-48-6).

The Mets have put together a 43-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .261 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 while slugging .457.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season. He's batting .277.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 79 hits. He is batting .256 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated 83 hits with a .407 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .287 and slugging .547.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .375 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/10/2025: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!