Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (61-42) vs. Miami Marlins (49-53)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 7-3, 3.49 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-2, 3.09 ERA

The Brewers will call on Jose Quintana (7-3) against the Marlins and Janson Junk (4-2). Quintana's team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Marlins have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins are 3-2 in Junk's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +136 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Brewers are +132 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -160.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

Brewers versus Marlins on July 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 31, or 64.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 57-44-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 41 of the 86 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Miami has a record of 16-19 (45.7%).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-53-0).

The Marlins have a 58-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .462. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Chourio hopes to build on an 18-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in MLB.

Brice Turang is batting .276 with a .367 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

William Contreras has six home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .376 and has 97 hits, both team-high figures for the Marlins. He's batting .296 and slugging .573.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Stowers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .254 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 106th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .352 to lead his team.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/26/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/22/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

