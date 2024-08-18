Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (71-52) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-51)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSGL

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CLE: +1.5 (-200)

MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CLE: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 10-4, 3.72 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 10-7, 3.71 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (10-4) against the Guardians and Ben Lively (10-7). Rea and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lively starts, the Guardians are 12-8-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 3-4 in Lively's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Guardians, Milwaukee is the favorite at -124, and Cleveland is +106 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Milwaukee is +164 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

Brewers versus Guardians, on August 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-17 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 122 opportunities.

The Brewers are 64-58-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 21-24 in those games.

Cleveland has an 11-16 record (winning 40.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-55-7).

The Guardians have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 63-58-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 134 hits and an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .468. He's batting .284.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.

Adames takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Brice Turang has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 103 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.543) while leading the Guardians in hits (132). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .247 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Steven Kwan a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is batting .256 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Brewers vs Guardians Head to Head

8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

