Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Cleveland Guardians.
Brewers vs Guardians Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (71-52) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-51)
- Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: BSGL
Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | CLE: (+106)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | CLE: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 10-4, 3.72 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 10-7, 3.71 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (10-4) against the Guardians and Ben Lively (10-7). Rea and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lively starts, the Guardians are 12-8-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 3-4 in Lively's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Guardians, Milwaukee is the favorite at -124, and Cleveland is +106 playing on the road.
Brewers vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Milwaukee is +164 to cover the runline.
Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under
- Brewers versus Guardians, on August 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 29-17 when favored by -124 or more this year.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 122 opportunities.
- The Brewers are 64-58-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 21-24 in those games.
- Cleveland has an 11-16 record (winning 40.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-55-7).
- The Guardians have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 63-58-0 against the spread.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 134 hits and an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .468. He's batting .284.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.
- Adames takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
- Brice Turang has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
- Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 103 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .441.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.543) while leading the Guardians in hits (132). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor is batting .247 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is currently 80th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Steven Kwan a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the Guardians.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .256 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
Brewers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
