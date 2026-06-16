Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (43-26) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-33)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

MIL: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-3, 6.38 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-5, 4.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Robert Gasser (0-3) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (3-5) will get the nod for the Guardians. Gasser and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their four chances this season. Gasser's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 5-7-0 against the spread when Cecconi starts. The Guardians have a 2-7 record in Cecconi's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

The Brewers vs Guardians moneyline has Milwaukee as a -148 favorite, while Cleveland is a +126 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Guardians are -178.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Guardians contest on June 16, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 30, or 65.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 14 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 69 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 40-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 56.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-13).

Cleveland has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-34-0).

The Guardians have gone 35-33-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 47th in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Contreras heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 58 hits. He is batting .276 this season and 25 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Bauers has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .229 with a .304 OBP and 25 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has racked up an on-base percentage of .353, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .274 and slugging .399.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Chase DeLauter is batting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Angel Martinez leads the Guardians with 54 hits.

Steven Kwan is batting .215 with eight doubles, a home run and 35 walks.

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