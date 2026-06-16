When Is the NBA Draft? 2026 NBA Draft Order, Betting Odds

The NBA Draft is coming up!

When is the NBA Draft, what is the draft order for Round 1 and what are the NBA Draft odds for who will be the first pick?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Draft Schedule, Order, Betting Odds and Info

When Is the NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft takes place on June 23 and June 24. Round 1 will be held on June 23 while Round 2 takes place on June 24.

The Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Odds to Be the No. 1 Pick

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -450 Darryn Peterson +320 Cameron Boozer +2200 Caleb Wilson +8000 Darius Acuff Jr. +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

NBA Draft Order for the First Round

Pick Team 1 Washington Wizards 2 Utah Jazz 3 Memphis Grizzlies 4 Chicago Bulls 5 Los Angeles Clippers (from IND) 6 Brooklyn Nets 7 Sacramento Kings View Full Table ChevronDown

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