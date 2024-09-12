Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Giants Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (83-62) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-74)
- Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA
Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | SF: (+112)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+120) | SF: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-10, 4.69 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-5, 5.19 ERA
The probable starters are Frankie Montas (6-10) for the Brewers and Hayden Birdsong (3-5) for the Giants. Montás' team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montas' team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Giants have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Birdsong's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.
Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (57.9%)
Brewers vs Giants Moneyline
- Milwaukee is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +112 underdog at home.
Brewers vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Milwaukee is +120 to cover the runline.
Brewers vs Giants Over/Under
- Brewers versus Giants, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with 47 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Milwaukee has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 74 of 144 chances this season.
- In 144 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 75-69-0 against the spread.
- The Giants have won 27 of the 63 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 13-21 (38.2%).
- The Giants have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-67-4).
- The Giants have collected a 70-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466. He's batting .281 on the season.
- He is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Contreras has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
- Willy Adames has 139 hits, which is best among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .252 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 72nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Jackson Chourio has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.326/.461.
- Brice Turang is batting .253 with a .314 OBP and 52 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman has accumulated a team-high OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .251.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Chapman heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
- Heliot Ramos has 112 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualified players, he is 36th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Conforto is batting .229 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
Brewers vs Giants Head to Head
- 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
