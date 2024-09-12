Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (83-62) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-74)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | SF: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | SF: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+120) | SF: +1.5 (-144)

MIL: -1.5 (+120) | SF: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-10, 4.69 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-5, 5.19 ERA

The probable starters are Frankie Montas (6-10) for the Brewers and Hayden Birdsong (3-5) for the Giants. Montás' team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montas' team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Giants have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Birdsong's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57.9%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +112 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Milwaukee is +120 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 47 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 74 of 144 chances this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 75-69-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 27 of the 63 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 13-21 (38.2%).

The Giants have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-67-4).

The Giants have collected a 70-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466. He's batting .281 on the season.

He is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Contreras has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Willy Adames has 139 hits, which is best among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .252 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 72nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jackson Chourio has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.326/.461.

Brice Turang is batting .253 with a .314 OBP and 52 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated a team-high OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .251.

Including all qualifying players, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Chapman heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 112 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he is 36th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Michael Conforto is batting .229 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.