Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (15-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Dbacks.TV

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152)

MIL: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.45 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 2.89 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Sproat (0-1) against the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0). Sproat's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Sproat's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-2 in Rodríguez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.9%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-116) and Arizona as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover, while the Brewers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Brewers-Diamondbacks game on April 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 10 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 28 chances this season.

The Brewers are 17-11-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won eight of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

Arizona is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-10-1).

The Diamondbacks are 19-9-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 26 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 52nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He's batting .262.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 65th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.320/.467.

Bauers takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Gary Sanchez is batting .237 with a .384 OBP and 14 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Sanchez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated a slugging percentage of .716, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .370 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Vargas takes a 21-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 25 hits and a .389 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .533.

He is 42nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .250 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Ketel Marte is hitting .231 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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