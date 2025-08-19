Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (79-45) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-54)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196)

MIL: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 4-0, 2.06 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 7-6, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (4-0) for the Brewers and Jameson Taillon (7-6) for the Cubs. Woodruff's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woodruff and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have gone 7-9-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.5%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +162 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -196.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The Brewers-Cubs contest on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 46, or 70.8%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 46 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 59 of 122 chances this season.

The Brewers are 73-49-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-22).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Chicago has a 14-21 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-56-8).

The Cubs have a 56-64-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.

William Contreras is batting .261 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 70th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .296 with 35 walks and 60 runs scored.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .261 and slugging .447.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads his team with 121 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .250 with 27 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 51 walks.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .374 to pace his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

