TOUR Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

It all comes down to this: the TOUR Championship.

We'll get a FedExCup Playoffs champion crowned by the end of the weekend, as the PGA Tour moves away from the starting strokes format of the TOUR Championship for a classic 72-hole tournament.

Here's all you need to know for the week.

TOUR Championship Info

East Lake Golf Club Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,440 yards (long)

: 7,440 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 30.1 yards (narrow)

: 30.1 yards (narrow) Average Green Size : 6,238 square feet (average)

: 6,238 square feet (average) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores (72 Holes): -22*, -19, -17, -14, -15

East Lake Course Key Stats

Prior to last season, East Lake underwent renovations to extend the course to a par 71 (turning the 14th into a par 5). It played easier relative to par (understandably) as a result.

But it's now back to a par 70, and one stroke on the scorecard wasn't the only change made recently -- it was a pretty extensive renovation prior to last year.

Still, the wider fairways led to a higher fairway percentage (56.0%, per datagolf) than usual (it was 51.9% in 2023) at a still-narrow setup.

Also per datagolf, the fairways played at 23.8 yards wide in 2023 and 30.1 in 2024.

Approach shots became more difficult, however, and that leads to more emphasis on ball-striking in 2024 and beyond.

Where you really make hay is on putts from 5 to 15 feet, a key range for predictability anyway, so missing makable putts will put the wrong kind of distance between you and the rest of the top 30.

East Lake Golf Club Past Results

TOUR Championship Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT BMW Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship Wyndham Championship 3M Open The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler $14,000 +150 3.43 54.9 1 3 - - 1 Tommy Fleetwood $12,100 +1400 2.18 34.9 4 3 - - 16 Harry Hall $8,600 +5000 1.60 32.1 6 22 15 - 28 Cameron Young $9,800 +3300 2.27 31.8 11 5 1 - MC Ludvig Aberg $11,600 +1800 1.87 29.9 7 9 - - 23 Justin Rose $7,900 +5500 1.80 28.9 30 1 - - 16 Rory McIlroy $12,600 +850 2.36 28.4 12 - - - 7

TOUR Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win TOUR Championship (+2000)

To Finish Top 5 (+250)

To Finish Top 10 (-110)

When we want some driving accuracy and some great iron play, a few names come to mind. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Scottie Scheffler. But perhaps none of them more -- for me -- at this current moment: Russell Henley.

Henley ranks 12th in approach and 4th in accuracy the last 50 rounds as well as sixth in strokes gained ceiling.

He's a 73rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season and has finished 13th and 4th in gross scoring the last two years at East Lake.

Viktor Hovland

Odds To Win TOUR Championship (+3000)

To Finish Top 5 (+400)

To Finish Top 10 (+150)

Not only does Viktor Hovland have arguably the best form at East Lake of anyone in this week's field, in terms of strokes gained: ball striking over everyone's last 36 rounds, Hovland (+1.46) trails just Scottie Scheffler (+2.57) -- albeit by a big margin.

Nobody has better strokes gained: approach numbers on a per-round basis at East Lake than Hovland, per datagolf, either, and he's putted positively in his 20 rounds as a whole.

Hovland has gained at least 1.81 strokes per round from approach play in four of his last six starts, no small feat.

He also benefits at a course where driving accuracy is a plus, as Hovland is a notable plus in the accuracy department.

Collin Morikawa

Odds To Win TOUR Championship (+3000)

To Finish Top 5 (+400)

Irons and accuracy? Enter Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa ranks third in strokes gained: approach and first in driving accuracy over his last 50 rounds compared to this week's field. His ceiling from ball-striking is second-best in the field behind just Scheffler's over everyone's last 50 rounds, as well.

Morikawa's putting is always under the microscope. And that's fair. He's a 23rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this year and isn't even making many long putts (12th-percentile). But to push for a high-end finish, Morikawa has that in the bag this week.

Ben Griffin

Odds To Win TOUR Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+180)

Ben Griffin should have his creatine regimen figured out for this week, and that should bode well for him.

Win or lose this week, Griffin is building his Ryder Cup case for the USA, and he also ranks fourth in the field in strokes gained when numbers start to stabilize (36 rounds of ball-striking and 50 rounds of short game).

Griffin, additionally, is a 72nd-percentile putter from within 15 feet.

His mathematical floor is second-best in the field, as well, and with Ryder Cup implications, a strong week for Griffin would do wonders for him.

Harry Hall

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

Harry Hall is notably not getting much love in the Ryder Cup conversation but is golfing quite well in recent weeks. Hall is the 14th best golfer in the field over the last six months but the 5th best over the last three months. He is doing a lot of that with the putter (where he easily leads the field statistically), but his ball-striking has leveled out to a respectable enough amount for him to flirt with a top-10 finish this week.

