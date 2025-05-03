Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (16-17) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-13)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

MIL: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-176) | CHC: -1.5 (+146)

MIL: +1.5 (-176) | CHC: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-0, 1.14 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 4.01 ERA

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (4-0) for the Brewers and Jameson Taillon (1-1) for the Cubs. Quintana and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Quintana's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have a 1-2 record in Taillon's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.5%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cubs, Milwaukee is the favorite at -108, and Chicago is -108 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cubs on May 3 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 19-14-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.

Chicago is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-9-1).

The Cubs have put together a 17-14-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He has a .315 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (36) this season while batting .255 with 18 extra-base hits. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 35 hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .394 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .285 while slugging .562.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .271 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and six walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with 34 hits.

Ian Happ is slugging .391 to lead his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/30/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/29/2024: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/28/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

