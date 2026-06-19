Brewers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Braves Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (45-27) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-27)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-174) | ATL: (+146)

MIL: (-174) | ATL: (+146) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-104) | ATL: +1.5 (-115)

MIL: -1.5 (-104) | ATL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 8-2, 1.34 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Braves) - 5-3, 2.90 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski (8-2) versus the Braves and Martin Perez (5-3). Misiorowski and his team have a record of 10-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves are 6-4-0 against the spread when Perez starts. The Braves have a 1-2 record in Pérez's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.6%)

Brewers vs Braves Moneyline

The Brewers vs Braves moneyline has Milwaukee as a -174 favorite, while Atlanta is a +146 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Braves Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Braves. The Brewers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -115.

Brewers vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Braves contest on June 19, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 32 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 41-31-0 against the spread in their 72 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-8).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-33-3).

The Braves have gone 41-30-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 67 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

He is 61st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

William Contreras has an OPS of .755, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season. He's batting .291.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (59) this season, and 25 of those have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick is batting .233 with a .306 OBP and 27 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 79 hits with a .552 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Braves. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .278 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Michael Harris II has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 12 walks while batting .306.

Drake Baldwin has a .381 OBP to lead his team.

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