Rangers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rangers vs Padres Game Info

Texas Rangers (35-39) vs. San Diego Padres (38-35)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Padres.TV

Rangers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | SD: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | SD: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 5-4, 3.17 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 6-4, 3.63 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom (5-4) against the Padres and Randy Vasquez (6-4). deGrom's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. When Vasquez starts, the Padres are 10-4-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 3-2 record in Vasquez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.2%)

Rangers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -162 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Padres are -166 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Padres Over/Under

Rangers versus Padres on June 19 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

This year Texas has won one of three games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 73 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 36-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 18-19 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, San Diego has a record of 1-4 (20%).

In the 73 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-41-1).

The Padres have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 39-34-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 80 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among Texas hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average, as well.

He is ninth in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Jake Burger is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 90th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in MLB.

Burger enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Nimmo heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .278 with a .331 OBP and 37 RBI for Texas this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.353). He's batting .284.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Manny Machado is batting .177 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .258.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 156th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .226 with four doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Gavin Sheets has racked up 48 hits to lead his team.

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