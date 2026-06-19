Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (35-41) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-35)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CleGuardians.TV

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)

HOU: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 3-3, 6.43 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-7, 3.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tatsuya Imai (3-3) for the Astros and Tanner Bibee (2-7) for the Guardians. When Imai starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Imai has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Guardians have a 3-11-0 ATS record in Bibee's 14 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have a 2-3 record in Bibee's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.5%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -120 favorite at home.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Astros are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Guardians on June 19, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 35-41-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 18-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 14-13 (51.9%).

In the 71 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-0).

The Guardians have collected a 37-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 89 hits and an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .642. He's batting .325.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Christian Walker has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Paredes brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Smith has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a team-best .351 on-base percentage. He's batting .269 and slugging .393.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 53rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is batting .213 with eight doubles, a home run and 37 walks. He's slugging .260 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 143rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 158th in slugging.

Travis Bazzana is batting .250 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Daniel Schneemann is batting .227 with nine doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

4/22/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2026: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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