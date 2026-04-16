Brewers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SNET

Brewers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | TOR: -1.5 (+172)

MIL: +1.5 (-210) | TOR: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-1, 10.45 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Brandon Sproat (0-1) versus the Blue Jays and Patrick Corbin. Sproat helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sproat's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Corbin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Corbin starts this season.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.9%)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +106 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Blue Jays are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Blue Jays game on April 16, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

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Brewers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

Toronto has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-7-0).

The Blue Jays have a 5-11-0 record ATS this season (covering just 31.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 17 hits and an OBP of .446 to go with a slugging percentage of .604. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers is hitting .240 with a double, five home runs and five walks, while slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 92nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Bauers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .385 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Contreras enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Gary Sanchez has been key for Milwaukee with seven hits, an OBP of .412 plus a slugging percentage of .815.

Sanchez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .443 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .328 while slugging .448.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .276 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has put up 15 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement leads his team with a .379 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/14/2026: 9-7 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/30/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/31/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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