Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Oakland Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (75-54) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-75)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

MIL: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-8, 4.57 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 5-6, 4.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Frankie Montas (6-8) to the mound, while Joey Estes (5-6) will get the nod for the Athletics. Montás' team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montas' team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Athletics are 10-7-0 ATS in Estes' 17 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 6-8 record in Estes' 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.3%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -144 to cover.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Athletics on August 25 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 128 chances this season.

In 128 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 68-60-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 42-71 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Oakland has gone 27-56 (32.5%).

In the 129 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-70-2).

The Athletics are 67-62-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 141 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .251 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 65 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Adames has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with eight walks.

Brice Turang is batting .255 with a .361 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 111 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Chourio enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has an on-base percentage of .366, a slugging percentage of .569, and has 120 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .289).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .241 with 33 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers is batting .223 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.

Brewers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.