Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the Athletics.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (11-9) vs. Athletics (9-11)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-178) | OAK: (+150)

MIL: (-178) | OAK: (+150) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.76 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-3, 4.01 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick (1-0) against the Athletics and Luis Severino (0-3). Patrick and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Patrick's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Severino's four starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for four Severino starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54.2%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Brewers vs Athletics moneyline has the Brewers as a -178 favorite, while the Athletics are a +150 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Brewers are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Athletics on April 19, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

The Brewers have been named as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 20 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 11-9-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 4-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The Athletics have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-3).

The Athletics have covered 60% of their games this season, going 12-8-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (23) this season while batting .264 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .278 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Brice Turang has hit three homers this season while driving in 10 runs. He's batting .313 this season and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

Frelick brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Contreras enters this matchup on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a slugging percentage of .701 and has 25 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .325 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is third in slugging.

Soderstrom brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jacob Wilson leads his team with a .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler has accumulated a team-best .391 on-base percentage.

Shea Langeliers is batting .219 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Brewers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/18/2025: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/25/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

