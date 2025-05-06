Brewers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Astros Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (18-18) vs. Houston Astros (17-17)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SCHN

Brewers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-108) | HOU: (-108)

MIL: (-108) | HOU: (-108) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155)

MIL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-3, 2.87 ERA vs Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 1-2, 3.86 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick (1-3, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 3.86 ERA). Patrick and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Patrick's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros are 3-2-0 against the spread when Wesneski starts. The Astros are 1-2 in Wesneski's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.4%)

Brewers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Astros reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-108) and Houston as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Brewers vs Astros Spread

Brewers vs Astros Over/Under

The Brewers-Astros contest on May 6 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 13 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 14 of 19 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 21-15-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Houston has a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

In the 34 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-17-2).

The Astros have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 18-16-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .255 this season with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .268 and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 142nd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Chourio has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the majors.

William Contreras has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with two walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .210 with a .317 OBP and 25 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Yelich heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.414) while leading the Astros in hits (36). He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 40th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pena brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Isaac Paredes paces his team with a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .395.

He is 68th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jose Altuve has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .259.

Jake Meyers is batting .301 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Brewers vs Astros Head to Head

5/5/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!