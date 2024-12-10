Breece Hall Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will match up with the 24th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (132.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Hall a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Hall vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.28

37.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.29

14.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 143.3 fantasy points this season (11.9 per game), Hall is the 16th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 44th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Hall has generated 38.4 fantasy points (12.8 per game) as he's run for 190 yards and scored one touchdown on 38 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 74 yards on 11 grabs (12 targets) with one TD.

Hall has posted 55.8 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 344 yards and scoring one touchdown on 69 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 94 yards on 14 grabs (19 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hall's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, as he posted 24.1 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on seven targets) for 43 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, running 10 times for four yards, with two receptions for 14 yards as a receiver (1.8 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Jacksonville this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

