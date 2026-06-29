Brazil vs Japan World Cup Predictions: Best Vinicius Jr. Prop Bets For Round of 32

⚡ FD PROP BOARD: ANYTIME +140 · FIRST GOALSCORER +360 · SCORE OR ASSIST CHECK FD · 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET CHECK FD · 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET + 2+ FOULS SUFFERED BETFAIR 3.50 · JAPAN CONCEDE FROM WIDE IN ALL 3 GAMES · VINI SCORED IN ALL 3 WC MATCHES · NRG STADIUM ROOF CLOSED 72°F

🇧🇷 Why Vinicius Jr. Is the Prop to Target

Vinicius Júnior is the player of this World Cup. Four goals in three group stage games makes him the tournament's leading scorer. Vinicius Junior shined with a two-goal performance against Haiti and now has four goals in the tournament, having scored in each of Brazil's fixtures so far.

The prop-bet case for Vinicius is different from a conventional striker. His prop profile is different from a traditional striker — Vini's value comes through carries, box entries, shots created from wide areas, and transition chances. He can be frustrating if Brazil's buildup gets slow, but when matches open up, few players in the world are better at turning one broken defensive shape into a goal-scoring opportunity.

The contest between Vinicius Junior and Japan's right side will likely shape this match. Vinicius has scored four goals at this World Cup and poses the kind of direct, unpredictable threat that defences struggle to contain. Hiroki Ito has been Japan's best defensive performer and the Bayern Munich centre-back may be asked to offer additional cover wide.

With how Brazil have been lining up, Vinicius remains the scorer to target in a game they should win. He leads the line and gets into more favorable spots than anyone on the team, including technical striker Matheus Cunha.

📋 Full Prop Board — Vinicius Jr. vs Japan

All FanDuel unless noted · Brazil vs Japan · Mon Jun 29 · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston Anytime Goalscorer Scores at any point in 90 min — most common entry point +140 First Goalscorer Next goal scored belongs to Vini — voids if 0-0 at FT +360 Last Goalscorer Scores the final goal of the game Check FD Score or Assist (Goal Involvement) Either scores or sets up a goal — broader market Check FD 1+ Shot on Target At least one SOT — landed in all 3 group games Check FD 2+ Shots on Target + 2+ Fouls Suffered Betfair OddsBoost: 3.50 combined · Has nearly landed in all 3 games Betfair 3.50 2+ Goals (Brace) Scored brace vs Haiti · Small unit flyer only Check FD

⭐ Prop Picks — Ranked by Value

⭐ Prop Pick #1 · Top Play · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — Anytime Goalscorer +140 $10→$24.00 Scored in 3/3 WC games 4 goals this tournament #1 WC scorer 2026 Raphinha OUT — Vini is THE man The anchor prop in this game. Vinicius has scored in all three of Brazil's group stage matches. Vinicius Junior is +155 to find the net anytime, the shortest price on the board and the most likely to deliver. With Raphinha missing (hamstring), Vinicius Júnior is Brazil's primary attacking outlet on the left, with no competition for service from that channel. Vinicius Junior leads the way with four goals and is the anytime goalscorer favourite. Japan's right back position has been vulnerable to direct wide play throughout the group stage — Hiroki Ito is excellent as a centre-back but has been forced wider by Brazil's shape, and the space behind him when he pushes up is exactly the kind of channel that Vini exploits at Real Madrid repeatedly. Verdict · Top Play Strongest prop on the board. Scored in all three group games, tournament's top scorer, and Japan's defensive vulnerability on the right side makes this the clearest single-match prop in the entire Round of 32. Back at +140 on FanDuel. ⭐ Prop Pick #2 · Broader Market · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — Score or Assist Check FD Expected ~-110 to -140 4G + assists in group Involved in majority of Brazil goals Creates even when not scoring The score-or-assist market gives you a safety net — it lands whether Vinicius scores himself or sets up Cunha, Rayan or another Brazil attacker. Even in matches where he doesn't score, Vinicius consistently drags defenders wide and creates space for others. Bruno Guimarães has three assists so far but is still well priced for another assist. But the primary chance-creator from wide is Vinicius, whose ball-carrying draws fouls, forces blocks, and creates rebound situations for runners arriving late. Brazil have scored 7 goals in 3 group games, and Vinicius has been involved directly or indirectly in the majority of them. Verdict · If Anytime Is Too Short for You Score or Assist gives you a second route to cashing. Check FanDuel for current pricing — typically price-efficient given how involved he is in every Brazil attacking sequence. ⭐ Prop Pick #3 · Value Upside · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — First Goalscorer +360 $10→$46.00 Opened vs Morocco (1st goal) Scored 1st half in 2 of 3 games ⚠️ Voids if 0-0 at full time The first goalscorer market offers significantly better value at +360 — more than double the payout of anytime. Vinicius scored the opening goal against Morocco in Matchday 1, and has scored first-half goals in 2 of 3 games. Brazil's game plan is to press high and score early; Vinicius Júnior is their most explosive outlet for converting that pressure. Brazil's attacking depth and Japan's need to take risks if they fall behind creates a scenario where goals are likely on both sides. A first Vinicius goal in the 20-40 minute window is well within his pattern of play — he loves to cut inside from wide and shoot early when defenders haven't yet locked down on him. Verdict · Value Play for Bigger Payout At +360 this is the high-value Vini prop. Opened the scoring against Morocco, scored first-half goals in 2 of 3 group games. Small unit, big return if Brazil take the lead early. ⭐ Prop Pick #4 · Volume Market · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — 1+ Shot on Target Check FD Expected ~-160 to -200 Had 1+ SOT in all 3 group games High-volume attacker Safe parlay foundation The shots-on-target market is the safest Vinicius prop. He had at least one shot on target in every single group stage match. Even if he doesn't score, Brazil's shape puts him in wide attacking positions repeatedly, and his inclination to cut inside and shoot means the 1+ SOT line lands more often than not. There's an interesting OddsBoost on Betfair offering 5/2 (3.50) for him to have 2+ shots on target and be fouled 2+ times. The bet has landed once in three games but he's been there or thereabouts — he's been fouled twice in two of three and also had two shots on target in the same ratio, so he's been knocking on the door constantly. The FanDuel 1+ SOT will likely price around -160 to -200, making it the safety play for bettors who want a near-certainty at reduced payout. Verdict · Safest Vini Prop Use 1+ SOT as a near-lock foundation if building a parlay. Pairs well with Brazil to advance (-310) in a two-leg parlay for meaningful combined return with limited risk. ⭐ Prop Pick #5 · Upside Flyer · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — 2+ Goals (Brace) Check FD Expected ~+450–600 range Scored brace vs Haiti (MD2) Small unit only Vinicius scored twice in the 3-0 win over Haiti and could do so again if this match opens up. Multiple analysts project a Brazil 3-1 scoreline — in a higher-scoring game, Vinicius is the most likely to get multiple touches because he is Brazil's primary wide attacker from the left. At +2500, the market is asking whether Vini can turn elite involvement into actual goals. That is the fair concern. He is more creator-slash-chaos agent than penalty-box poacher, but Brazil's path and his match-winning ceiling give this number legitimate each-way appeal. Verdict · Small Unit Flyer Only if projecting a comfortable Brazil win (3-1 or 3-0). Check FanDuel for pricing. One unit maximum — treat this as a bonus dart if already backed into anytime.

🔍 Why Japan Is the Right Matchup for Vini Props

Japan defensive vulnerability · Group stage data · Matchup breakdown ✅ Japan concede from wide areas If Japan can limit Vinicius to half-spaces rather than open runs, they have a chance to stay compact. But when he gets open running room — exactly what happens when Brazil dominate possession — Vini is uncontainable. ✅ Endo's suspension removes Japan's pressing anchor Without Wataru Endo suspended, Japan lose the primary engine of their midfield press. That means Brazil's build-up will face less pressure, giving Vinicius more time on the ball in transition — his most dangerous zone. ✅ Rayan stretches Japan on the opposite flank With Rayan starting on the right wing (replacing Raphinha), Japan's backline can't double-team Vinicius. That creates the 1v1 wide situations in which Vinicius is the best player in the world. ✅ Indoor conditions favour Brazil's pace Kick-off is inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with that retractable roof keeping the swamp air out. Brazil's fast, direct attack thrives in controlled conditions at 72°F — no heat fatigue slowing Vinicius in the second half.

🎯 Vinicius Jr. SGP & Parlay Ideas — FanDuel

SGP Option 1 · Core Play Vinicius Jr. Anytime Goal + Brazil To Advance Two-leg parlay combining the anchor Vini prop (+140) with the Brazil advance (-310). The highest-confidence parlay for Monday — if Brazil win (heavy expectation), Vini scoring is the single most likely individual outcome. SGP Option 2 · Value Build Vinicius Jr. Anytime Goal + BTTS Yes + Brazil To Advance Three-leg SGP. BTTS Yes at -110 adds value — Japan's attacking threat means they should score even in a Brazil win. All three legs are independently justifiable. The most-recommended combination across RotoWire, Betfair and CBS Sports analysis. SGP Option 3 · High Upside Vinicius Jr. First Goalscorer + Brazil Win + Over 2.5 Goals Multiple analysts project a Brazil 3-1 scoreline — if that script plays out, all three legs cash simultaneously. High upside, moderate risk. Use a smaller unit than options 1-2. Two-Game Parlay · Monday's Full Card Vinicius Jr. Anytime Goal (BRA/JPN) + Germany To Advance (GER/PRY) Vini anytime (+140) parlay'd with Germany advance (-750). Germany's advance is such a near-certainty it boosts the combined return without adding meaningful risk. Check FanDuel for current parlay pricing. ⚠️ SGPs and parlays are high-risk. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

📊 Vinicius Jr. Prop Picks — Summary

All props ranked · FanDuel · Brazil vs Japan · Mon Jun 29 1PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Top play · Scored in all 3 WC matches · Tournament's #1 scorer +140 ⭐⭐⭐ Score or Assist Broader coverage · Best if Vini creates without scoring Check FD ⭐⭐ First Goalscorer High value · +360 · Opened scoring vs Morocco · Voids if 0-0 +360 ⭐⭐ 1+ Shot on Target Safest prop · Near-certainty · Parlay foundation Check FD ⭐ 2+ Goals (Brace) Small unit flyer · Scored brace vs Haiti · Project Brazil 3-1+ Check FD

🏆 Our Vinicius Jr. Prop Prediction · Brazil vs Japan · Jun 29 Vinicius Jr. Scores Anytime ✅ Best prop: Anytime +140 · Back-up: Score or Assist · Value dart: FGS +360 Confidence HIGH Vinicius remains the scorer to target in a game they should win. He leads the line and gets into more favorable spots than anyone on the team. The anytime goalscorer at +140 is the top play — scored in all three group stage games, tournament's leading scorer, Japan's right side is their most vulnerable channel. Layer with Score or Assist for extra coverage, or take a small unit on FGS +360 for meaningful upside. The 1+ shot on target is the safe parlay foundation if you want to build outward.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Vinicius Jr. Props · Brazil vs Japan · Mon Jun 29 · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston Bet Vinicius Jr. Props on FanDuel Anytime +140 · FGS +360 · Score or Assist · 1+ Shot on Target · SGP builder

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook unless noted · Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer +140 / FGS +360 (ESPN FD June 28) · Score or assist / 1+ SOT / 2+ SOT / brace — check FD for current pricing · Betfair OddsBoost: 2+ SOT + 2+ fouls suffered 3.50 (Betfair only) · Brazil vs Japan M2 Mon Jun 29 1PM ET NRG Stadium Houston TX FOX · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM winner vs NED/MAR winner · Vinicius Jr. scored in all 3 WC 2026 group games (Morocco MD1 / Haiti x2 MD2 / Scotland MD3) · 4 goals total / WC leading scorer · Raphinha OUT hamstring · Japan Kubo OUT / Endo SUSPENDED / Itakura doubt · NRG Stadium roof CLOSED indoor 72°F · Sources: ESPN FD / RotoWire / CBS Sports / Betfair / BookmakersReview / TotalFootballAnalysis / Yahoo Sports / Covers.com (June 28-29 2026) · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER