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Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Brazil vs Japan: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ESPN MATCH 2 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Monday June 29 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium · Houston TX · FOX

Brazil vs Japan: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

BRA -140 ML · -310 Advance · JPN +400 · Draw +290 · Winner faces NED/MAR in R16 July 4
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: BRA -140 ML · -310 ADVANCE · O2.5 +105 · U2.5 -125 · BTTS YES -110 · VINICIUS JR ANYTIME +140 · CUNHA ANYTIME +185 · BRA -0.5 -150 · INDOOR 72°F ROOF CLOSED · R16 M89 JUL 4 5PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN M2 · Mon Jun 29 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX
🇧🇷 Brazil
vs 🇯🇵 Japan
Group C Winners Group F Runners-Up
FD Moneyline (90 min)
BRA -140
JPN +400 · Draw +290
To Advance
BRA -310 · JPN +240
FD ODDS:
O2.5 +105
U2.5 -125
BTTS Yes -110
BTTS No -125
BRA -0.5 -150
JPN +0.5 +120
Bracket Path — ESPN Confirmed
Winner plays Netherlands/Morocco winner in R16 M89 · Jul 4 · 5PM ET · Houston
→ QF M97 · Jul 9 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil enter Monday's Round of 32 as comfortable favourites under Carlo Ancelotti — the first time in history the Seleção have been managed by a foreign coach at a World Cup. Brazil topped Group C: 1-1 draw with Morocco, then back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Defensively solid, they have conceded just once in three games, and Vinicius Jr has been unstoppable with four goals.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan came through a tough Group F unbeaten — 2-2 with the Netherlands, 4-0 over Tunisia, 1-1 with Sweden. The Blue Samurai have a real attacking identity built around Ayase Ueda and the half-space movement of Doan, Kamada and Nakamura. The elephant in the room: Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a Kirin Cup friendly on Japanese soil in October 2025 — but friendly form rarely carries over to knockout World Cup pressure, and Brazil were without several starters.

The key data point working against Japan is their defensive record. They allowed 1.53 post-shot xGA per 90 against European sides in the group stage and surrendered over 2.0 psxG to the Netherlands alone. Brazil's attacking width — Vinicius Jr and the young Rayan on the flanks, Matheus Cunha through the middle — presents a completely different level of threat than anything Japan has faced so far.

One venue note worth considering: NRG Stadium will have its retractable roof closed on match day, keeping the indoor temperature at 72°F despite 91°F+ heat outside in Houston. The controlled conditions favour a high-tempo game and remove any weather-related advantage for either side.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇧🇷 Brazil
Raphinha — hamstring OUT
⚠️ Neymar — fit, likely sub role
Vinicius Jr — 4 WC goals, starting
Matheus Cunha — CF, scored vs SCO
Rayan — RW replacing Raphinha
✅ Alisson · Marquinhos · Casemiro
✅ Guimarães · Paquetá — midfield
🇯🇵 Japan
Takefusa Kubo — injured OUT
Wataru Endo — suspended
⚠️ Ko Itakura — injury doubt (CB)
Ayase Ueda — striker
Doan · Kamada · Nakamura
✅ Tanaka · Sugawara — midfield
✅ Z. Suzuki — GK

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇷 Brazil · 4-3-3
GK
Alisson
DEF
Danilo · Marquinhos · Gabriel · D. Santos
MID
Guimarães · Casemiro · Paquetá
ATT
Rayan · Cunha · Vinicius Jr ⭐
Subs: Neymar · Endrick · Martinelli · Thiago · Fabinho
🇯🇵 Japan · 3-4-2-1
GK
Z. Suzuki
DEF
Seko · Taniguchi · H. Ito
MID
Sugawara · Tanaka · Kamada · Nakamura
ATT
Doan · Maeda · Ueda ⭐
Subs: Ogawa · J. Ito · Nagatomo · Watanabe
🎯 Tactical Preview

Japan's 3-4-2-1 is built to frustrate and counter, with Doan and Nakamura operating in the half-spaces behind Ueda. The shape has worked against European opposition — holding Netherlands to 2-2 — but Brazil's wide attackers present an entirely different challenge. Vinicius Jr and Rayan stretch the back three horizontally, leaving the wing-backs exposed and the central defenders in space.

Brazil without Raphinha are a different proposition on the right, but Rayan is athletic and direct. Casemiro and Guimarães should have enough physicality to win the midfield battle against a Japan side without Endo, whose absence is a significant loss in their pressing structure.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time H2H competitive record
Brazil 13 – 1 Japan
Oct 2025 Kirin Cup friendly
Japan 3–2 Brazil
Brazil group stage goals scored
7 goals in 3 games
Brazil group stage goals conceded
1 goal (vs Morocco MD1)
Japan psxGA/90 vs European sides
1.53 — high defensive exposure
Japan psxG vs Netherlands (MD1)
1.3 — Japan have attacking threat
Vinicius Jr World Cup goals
4 goals in 3 group games
Brazil scored in 2H of every KO match since 2022
Key late-game pattern

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Brazil To Advance
Five-time champions with 13-1 competitive H2H · Japan missing Kubo, Endo suspended, Itakura a doubt · Brazil scored in 2H of every knockout match since 2022 · Raphinha absent but Vini/Cunha/Rayan depth still elite · Covers 90 min + ET + penalties
-310
$10→$13.23
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Value Play
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Japan held Netherlands 2-2 in opener and reached 1.3 psxG · Japan averaged 1.53 psxGA/90 vs European sides — meaning Brazil should score · Brazil haven't conceded since MD1 but face a harder test · All four of Japan's previous WC matches as underdogs produced BTTS
-110
$10→$19.09
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Value
Vinicius Jr — Anytime Goalscorer
4 goals in 3 group stage games — tournament's leading scorer · Japan concede from wide positions against pacy attackers · His directness against back threes has been devastating all season · ESPN lists him as clear goalscorer favourite at +140
+140
$10→$24
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Goalscorer Value
Matheus Cunha — Anytime Goalscorer
Starting centre-forward for Brazil · Scored vs Scotland in group stage · Better value than Neymar who is likely a substitute · SportGambler: "Cunha can be backed at +185 — looks like a value pick"
+185
$10→$28.50
⭐ Upset Value · Long Shot
Ayase Ueda — Anytime Goalscorer
Japan's main striker and goal threat · If Japan hold and push forward in second half, Ueda is the most likely scorer · ESPN shows him at +350 anytime · Worth a small unit if backing BTTS
+350
$10→$45
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Brazil to advance + BTTS Yes + Vinicius Jr anytime goal
Builds on Brazil's heavy favourite status + Japan's documented attacking threat against top sides + Vini's exceptional form. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for all methods including ET and PKs.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Brazil vs Japan · World Cup R32 · Jun 29
Brazil 2–1 Japan
Vinicius Jr scores · Japan get a consolation in second half · Brazil advance to R16 M89 vs NED/MAR winner · July 4 Houston
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
Brazil are the right side to be on and the advance at -310 is the anchor play. The BTTS at -110 is the main value — Japan's attacking records vs strong sides suggest they will score, even if Brazil win comfortably. Vinicius Jr at +140 anytime is the most compelling single-match prop on the board. Avoid the Brazil ML at -140 for 90 minutes only; the advance covers all scenarios and is smarter value.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Brazil vs Japan · Mon Jun 29 · 1PM ET · FOX
Bet Brazil vs Japan on FanDuel
Brazil -310 advance · Vini Jr anytime +140 · BTTS Yes -110 · Cunha anytime +185
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil ML -140 / Japan +400 / Draw +290 · Brazil advance -310 / Japan advance +240 · O2.5 +105 / U2.5 -125 · BTTS Yes -110 / No -125 · BRA -0.5 -150 / JPN +0.5 +120 · Vinicius Jr anytime +140 / FGS +360 (ESPN FD) · Matheus Cunha anytime +185 (SportGambler FD) · Ayase Ueda anytime +350 (ESPN FD) · Brazil 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D.Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr · Japan 3-4-2-1: Suzuki; Seko, Taniguchi, H.Ito; Sugawara, Tanaka, Kamada, Nakamura; Doan, Maeda; Ueda · Raphinha OUT hamstring · Kubo OUT · Endo SUSPENDED · Itakura injury doubt · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET — winner vs NED/MAR winner · NRG Stadium indoor 72°F roof closed · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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