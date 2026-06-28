Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN M3 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 🇩🇪 Germany vs 🇵🇾 Paraguay Group E Winners Best 3rd Place FD Moneyline (90 min) GER -265 PRY +800 · Draw +480 To Advance GER -750 · PRY +490 FD ODDS: O2.5 -137 U2.5 +106 BTTS Yes +108 BTTS No -143 GER -1.5 AH -104 PRY +1.5 AH -120

Bracket Path — ESPN Confirmed Winner plays South Africa/Canada winner in R16 M90 · Jul 4 · 1PM ET → QF M97 · Jul 9 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany arrive as comfortable favourites after topping Group E convincingly — a 7-1 rout of Curaçao and a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast — before rotating heavily and losing 2-1 to Ecuador in a dead-rubber final group game. That result ended an 11-game winning streak, but Nagelsmann has been clear the Ecuador loss meant nothing in context. The Musiala-Wirtz-Havertz attacking triangle averaged well over 2.0 xG per game in the group stage and generated the joint-highest shots on target total (7.3 per game) of any team.

Paraguay are the story of the round. They were thrashed 4-1 by the USA in their opener — then completely transformed. Back-to-back clean sheets against Turkey (1-0) and Australia (0-0) followed, with Gustavo Alfaro switching to a defensive low-block that frustrated both sides. They qualified as one of the eight best third-place teams, and the side Germany face looks nothing like the one that conceded four to the USA.

Germany want the ball and space to combine through Wirtz and Musiala in the half-spaces, while Paraguay will sit in a compact 4-4-2 mid-block and look to spring Miguel Almirón (back from suspension) and Julio Enciso on the counter. Paraguay's only group-stage goal came from a set piece — and without Diego Gómez suspended, they lose their primary set-piece taker, which weakens both their corner/free-kick threat and midfield pressing structure.

Germany's last eight games all went over 2.5 goals — but Paraguay's last five went under 2.5. That genuine conflict is the most interesting betting market in this game.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇩🇪 Germany ❌ N. Schlotterbeck — ankle OUT (tournament) ⚠️ N. Brown LB — muscular (probable) ⚠️ Neuer · Sane · Havertz — under pressure ✅ Rüdiger · Tah — CB pairing confirmed ✅ Musiala · Wirtz — creative engine ✅ Kimmich · Nmecha · Pavlović — midfield 🇵🇾 Paraguay ❌ Diego Gómez — SUSPENDED (key miss) ⚠️ O. Alderete CB — knee doubt ⚠️ R. Sosa — muscle doubt ✅ Almirón — BACK from suspension ⭐ ✅ Enciso · Avalos — attack ✅ O. Gill · Cubas · Galarza

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇩🇪 Germany · 4-2-3-1 GK Neuer DEF Kimmich · Tah · Rüdiger · Brown DM Nmecha · Pavlović AM Musiala ⭐ · Undav · Wirtz ⭐ ST Havertz Subs: Sane · Leweling · Amiri · Gross · Stiller 🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-4-2 GK O. Gill DEF Cáceres · Balbuena · Velázquez · J. Alonso MID Almirón ⭐ Galarza · Cubas · Mauricio ATT Enciso ⭐ · Avalos Subs: Sanabria · Hernández · Villasanti

🎯 Tactical Preview Germany's 4-2-3-1 relies on Wirtz and Musiala drifting between the lines to create numerical superiority in the half-spaces. Kimmich steps into midfield to support, while Havertz acts as a false-9 reference point. Against Paraguay's compact 4-4-2 this will mean patient possession and side-to-side ball movement before a gap opens. Paraguay without Gómez will use Almirón as their press trigger — the Newcastle man is electric in transition. Enciso's delivery takes on added importance now that Gómez (the primary corner/penalty taker) is suspended. The key question: can Paraguay's block absorb Germany's 7.3 shots on target average long enough to nick something on the break?

📊 Key Stats & Context

Group Stage Form · Totals History · Set Piece Notes Germany group stage results W7-1 CUR · W2-1 CIV · L1-2 ECU Germany shots on target/game 7.3 — joint highest in tournament Germany's last 8 games All went over 2.5 goals Paraguay group stage results L1-4 USA · W1-0 TUR · D0-0 AUS Paraguay shots on target/game 1.7 — lowest of any remaining team Under 2.5 in Paraguay's last 5 matches 4 out of 5 went under Paraguay cards in group stage 7Y 1R — joint most in tournament Germany WC clean sheets since 2014 final 0 in knockout rounds

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Lock Play Germany To Advance Germany topped Group E and have been the most dangerous attacking side in this tournament · Musiala-Wirtz-Havertz is too much quality for Paraguay's low block · Paraguay lost 4-1 to USA (comparable quality) · Gómez suspended weakens their midfield and set-piece options · Covers 90 min + ET + PKs -750 $10→$11.33 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Value Pick (+money) Under 2.5 Goals Under 2.5 not covered in 4 of Paraguay's last 5 · 2 consecutive clean sheets in group stage · Deep low block makes goals genuinely hard · Germany haven't kept a WC clean sheet since 2014 final — so both sides could combine for exactly 2 goals or fewer · Plus-money value at +106 +106 $10→$20.60 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Value Florian Wirtz — Anytime Goalscorer One of Europe's best midfielders in 2024-25 · No.10 role with license to drift inside and shoot · Germany dominate possession — Wirtz gets most touches in dangerous areas · Check FanDuel for current price (~+200 range) Check FD ~+200 range ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Goalscorer Value Jamal Musiala — Anytime Goalscorer Bayern Munich playmaker in brilliant form · Scored in both group stage wins · Operates right-of-centre in the AM line with freedom to combine and shoot · Germany's most dangerous player when games are tight · Check FanDuel for current price Check FD ~+180–220 range ⭐ Upset Watch · Long Shot Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer If he can get isolated against Rüdiger/Tah with space to run into, that is Paraguay's path · Germany commit numbers forward leaving space in behind · Brighton forward with a rocket shot · Now the primary set-piece taker with Gómez suspended · Best upset prop on the board Check FD ~+450–550 range

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Germany to win + Under 2.5 goals + BTTS No Builds on Germany's favourite status + Paraguay's defensive transformation in games 2-3 + Gómez's suspension reducing their attacking threat. A controlled 1-0 or 2-0 Germany win is the most likely game script. Check FanDuel for SGP pricing. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for all methods. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Germany vs Paraguay · World Cup R32 · Jun 29 Germany 2–0 Paraguay Germany control possession · First goal late first half · Second after Paraguay push higher · Germany advance to R16 M90 vs SA/Canada winner · July 4 1PM ET Confidence MEDIUM Germany advance is the lock play — the quality difference is real. The real value is in the Under 2.5 at +106: Paraguay's defensive transformation in games 2-3 is genuine, Gómez's suspension removes their midfield press and set-piece specialist, and Germany historically win tight in knockout rounds against deep-sitting sides. The Germany advance -750 is too short to anchor your bet; build around the under and a Wirtz or Musiala goalscorer prop instead.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Germany vs Paraguay · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · FS1 Bet Germany vs Paraguay on FanDuel Germany -750 advance · Under 2.5 +106 · Wirtz anytime ~+200 · Enciso upset ~+500

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Germany ML -265 / Paraguay +800 / Draw +480 · Germany advance -750 / Paraguay advance +490 · O2.5 -137 / U2.5 +106 · BTTS Yes +108 / No -143 · GER -1.5 AH -104 / PRY +1.5 AH -120 · Germany 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Musiala, Undav, Wirtz; Havertz (Racing Post / DailySports) · Paraguay 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Balbuena, Velázquez, J.Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Enciso, Avalos (SportGambler / Sports Mole) · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Nathaniel Brown probable · Diego Gómez SUSPENDED · Alderete knee doubt · Sosa muscle doubt · Almirón BACK from suspension · Germany: W7-1 CUR · W2-1 CIV · L1-2 ECU · Paraguay: L1-4 USA · W1-0 TUR · D0-0 AUS · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET — GER/PRY winner vs SA/Canada winner · QF M97 Jul 9 · Mostly sunny ~80°F Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER