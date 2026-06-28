Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN M2 · Mon Jun 29 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX 🇧🇷 Brazil vs 🇯🇵 Japan Group C Winners Group F Runners-Up FD Moneyline (90 min) BRA -140 JPN +400 · Draw +290 To Advance BRA -310 · JPN +240 FD ODDS: O2.5 +105 U2.5 -125 BTTS Yes -110 BTTS No -125 BRA -0.5 -150 JPN +0.5 +120

Bracket Path — ESPN Confirmed Winner plays Netherlands/Morocco winner in R16 M89 · Jul 4 · 5PM ET · Houston → QF M97 · Jul 9 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil enter Monday's Round of 32 as comfortable favourites under Carlo Ancelotti — the first time in history the Seleção have been managed by a foreign coach at a World Cup. Brazil topped Group C: 1-1 draw with Morocco, then back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Defensively solid, they have conceded just once in three games, and Vinicius Jr has been unstoppable with four goals.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan came through a tough Group F unbeaten — 2-2 with the Netherlands, 4-0 over Tunisia, 1-1 with Sweden. The Blue Samurai have a real attacking identity built around Ayase Ueda and the half-space movement of Doan, Kamada and Nakamura. The elephant in the room: Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a Kirin Cup friendly on Japanese soil in October 2025 — but friendly form rarely carries over to knockout World Cup pressure, and Brazil were without several starters.

The key data point working against Japan is their defensive record. They allowed 1.53 post-shot xGA per 90 against European sides in the group stage and surrendered over 2.0 psxG to the Netherlands alone. Brazil's attacking width — Vinicius Jr and the young Rayan on the flanks, Matheus Cunha through the middle — presents a completely different level of threat than anything Japan has faced so far.

One venue note worth considering: NRG Stadium will have its retractable roof closed on match day, keeping the indoor temperature at 72°F despite 91°F+ heat outside in Houston. The controlled conditions favour a high-tempo game and remove any weather-related advantage for either side.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇧🇷 Brazil ❌ Raphinha — hamstring OUT ⚠️ Neymar — fit, likely sub role ✅ Vinicius Jr — 4 WC goals, starting ✅ Matheus Cunha — CF, scored vs SCO ✅ Rayan — RW replacing Raphinha ✅ Alisson · Marquinhos · Casemiro ✅ Guimarães · Paquetá — midfield 🇯🇵 Japan ❌ Takefusa Kubo — injured OUT ❌ Wataru Endo — suspended ⚠️ Ko Itakura — injury doubt (CB) ✅ Ayase Ueda — striker ✅ Doan · Kamada · Nakamura ✅ Tanaka · Sugawara — midfield ✅ Z. Suzuki — GK

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇷 Brazil · 4-3-3 GK Alisson DEF Danilo · Marquinhos · Gabriel · D. Santos MID Guimarães · Casemiro · Paquetá ATT Rayan · Cunha · Vinicius Jr ⭐ Subs: Neymar · Endrick · Martinelli · Thiago · Fabinho 🇯🇵 Japan · 3-4-2-1 GK Z. Suzuki DEF Seko · Taniguchi · H. Ito MID Sugawara · Tanaka · Kamada · Nakamura ATT Doan · Maeda · Ueda ⭐ Subs: Ogawa · J. Ito · Nagatomo · Watanabe

🎯 Tactical Preview Japan's 3-4-2-1 is built to frustrate and counter, with Doan and Nakamura operating in the half-spaces behind Ueda. The shape has worked against European opposition — holding Netherlands to 2-2 — but Brazil's wide attackers present an entirely different challenge. Vinicius Jr and Rayan stretch the back three horizontally, leaving the wing-backs exposed and the central defenders in space. Brazil without Raphinha are a different proposition on the right, but Rayan is athletic and direct. Casemiro and Guimarães should have enough physicality to win the midfield battle against a Japan side without Endo, whose absence is a significant loss in their pressing structure.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time H2H competitive record Brazil 13 – 1 Japan Oct 2025 Kirin Cup friendly Japan 3–2 Brazil Brazil group stage goals scored 7 goals in 3 games Brazil group stage goals conceded 1 goal (vs Morocco MD1) Japan psxGA/90 vs European sides 1.53 — high defensive exposure Japan psxG vs Netherlands (MD1) 1.3 — Japan have attacking threat Vinicius Jr World Cup goals 4 goals in 3 group games Brazil scored in 2H of every KO match since 2022 Key late-game pattern

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Brazil To Advance Five-time champions with 13-1 competitive H2H · Japan missing Kubo, Endo suspended, Itakura a doubt · Brazil scored in 2H of every knockout match since 2022 · Raphinha absent but Vini/Cunha/Rayan depth still elite · Covers 90 min + ET + penalties -310 $10→$13.23 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Value Play Both Teams to Score — Yes Japan held Netherlands 2-2 in opener and reached 1.3 psxG · Japan averaged 1.53 psxGA/90 vs European sides — meaning Brazil should score · Brazil haven't conceded since MD1 but face a harder test · All four of Japan's previous WC matches as underdogs produced BTTS -110 $10→$19.09 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Value Vinicius Jr — Anytime Goalscorer 4 goals in 3 group stage games — tournament's leading scorer · Japan concede from wide positions against pacy attackers · His directness against back threes has been devastating all season · ESPN lists him as clear goalscorer favourite at +140 +140 $10→$24 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Goalscorer Value Matheus Cunha — Anytime Goalscorer Starting centre-forward for Brazil · Scored vs Scotland in group stage · Better value than Neymar who is likely a substitute · SportGambler: "Cunha can be backed at +185 — looks like a value pick" +185 $10→$28.50 ⭐ Upset Value · Long Shot Ayase Ueda — Anytime Goalscorer Japan's main striker and goal threat · If Japan hold and push forward in second half, Ueda is the most likely scorer · ESPN shows him at +350 anytime · Worth a small unit if backing BTTS +350 $10→$45

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Brazil to advance + BTTS Yes + Vinicius Jr anytime goal Builds on Brazil's heavy favourite status + Japan's documented attacking threat against top sides + Vini's exceptional form. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for all methods including ET and PKs. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Brazil vs Japan · World Cup R32 · Jun 29 Brazil 2–1 Japan Vinicius Jr scores · Japan get a consolation in second half · Brazil advance to R16 M89 vs NED/MAR winner · July 4 Houston Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Brazil are the right side to be on and the advance at -310 is the anchor play. The BTTS at -110 is the main value — Japan's attacking records vs strong sides suggest they will score, even if Brazil win comfortably. Vinicius Jr at +140 anytime is the most compelling single-match prop on the board. Avoid the Brazil ML at -140 for 90 minutes only; the advance covers all scenarios and is smarter value.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Brazil vs Japan · Mon Jun 29 · 1PM ET · FOX Bet Brazil vs Japan on FanDuel Brazil -310 advance · Vini Jr anytime +140 · BTTS Yes -110 · Cunha anytime +185

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil ML -140 / Japan +400 / Draw +290 · Brazil advance -310 / Japan advance +240 · O2.5 +105 / U2.5 -125 · BTTS Yes -110 / No -125 · BRA -0.5 -150 / JPN +0.5 +120 · Vinicius Jr anytime +140 / FGS +360 (ESPN FD) · Matheus Cunha anytime +185 (SportGambler FD) · Ayase Ueda anytime +350 (ESPN FD) · Brazil 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D.Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr · Japan 3-4-2-1: Suzuki; Seko, Taniguchi, H.Ito; Sugawara, Tanaka, Kamada, Nakamura; Doan, Maeda; Ueda · Raphinha OUT hamstring · Kubo OUT · Endo SUSPENDED · Itakura injury doubt · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET — winner vs NED/MAR winner · NRG Stadium indoor 72°F roof closed · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER