Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Brazil vs Japan: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Five-time World Cup champions Brazil enter Monday's Round of 32 as comfortable favourites under Carlo Ancelotti — the first time in history the Seleção have been managed by a foreign coach at a World Cup. Brazil topped Group C: 1-1 draw with Morocco, then back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Defensively solid, they have conceded just once in three games, and Vinicius Jr has been unstoppable with four goals.
Hajime Moriyasu's Japan came through a tough Group F unbeaten — 2-2 with the Netherlands, 4-0 over Tunisia, 1-1 with Sweden. The Blue Samurai have a real attacking identity built around Ayase Ueda and the half-space movement of Doan, Kamada and Nakamura. The elephant in the room: Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a Kirin Cup friendly on Japanese soil in October 2025 — but friendly form rarely carries over to knockout World Cup pressure, and Brazil were without several starters.
The key data point working against Japan is their defensive record. They allowed 1.53 post-shot xGA per 90 against European sides in the group stage and surrendered over 2.0 psxG to the Netherlands alone. Brazil's attacking width — Vinicius Jr and the young Rayan on the flanks, Matheus Cunha through the middle — presents a completely different level of threat than anything Japan has faced so far.
One venue note worth considering: NRG Stadium will have its retractable roof closed on match day, keeping the indoor temperature at 72°F despite 91°F+ heat outside in Houston. The controlled conditions favour a high-tempo game and remove any weather-related advantage for either side.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Japan's 3-4-2-1 is built to frustrate and counter, with Doan and Nakamura operating in the half-spaces behind Ueda. The shape has worked against European opposition — holding Netherlands to 2-2 — but Brazil's wide attackers present an entirely different challenge. Vinicius Jr and Rayan stretch the back three horizontally, leaving the wing-backs exposed and the central defenders in space.
Brazil without Raphinha are a different proposition on the right, but Rayan is athletic and direct. Casemiro and Guimarães should have enough physicality to win the midfield battle against a Japan side without Endo, whose absence is a significant loss in their pressing structure.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil ML -140 / Japan +400 / Draw +290 · Brazil advance -310 / Japan advance +240 · O2.5 +105 / U2.5 -125 · BTTS Yes -110 / No -125 · BRA -0.5 -150 / JPN +0.5 +120 · Vinicius Jr anytime +140 / FGS +360 (ESPN FD) · Matheus Cunha anytime +185 (SportGambler FD) · Ayase Ueda anytime +350 (ESPN FD) · Brazil 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D.Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr · Japan 3-4-2-1: Suzuki; Seko, Taniguchi, H.Ito; Sugawara, Tanaka, Kamada, Nakamura; Doan, Maeda; Ueda · Raphinha OUT hamstring · Kubo OUT · Endo SUSPENDED · Itakura injury doubt · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET — winner vs NED/MAR winner · NRG Stadium indoor 72°F roof closed · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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