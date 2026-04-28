Braves vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Tigers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (20-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS, BravesVsn, and DSN

Braves vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | DET: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168)

ATL: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-1, 2.51 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Martin Perez (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA). Pérez's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers are 3-2-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mize starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.7%)

Braves vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Braves, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and Atlanta is -122 playing at home.

Braves vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Tigers are +168 to cover, while the Braves are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Tigers Over/Under

The Braves-Tigers contest on April 28 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

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Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 15-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 29 opportunities.

The Braves are 19-10-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-4).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Detroit has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Tigers have played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-13-1).

The Tigers have collected a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta OPS (.909) this season. He has a .311 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .521.

Among qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Baldwin hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 34 hits. He is batting .296 this season and has 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .374.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Olson has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .316/.355/.491.

Albies heads into this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Michael Harris II has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .323 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .528, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Tigers (while batting .330).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

McGonigle hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene is hitting .301 with eight doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Dillon Dingler is batting .238 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

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