Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (13-15) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-24)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSSO

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-196) | COL: (+164)

ATL: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

ATL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-1, 5.33 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-4, 9.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-1) to the mound, while German Marquez (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies. When Elder starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Elder and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Marquez starts, the Rockies have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Marquez starts this season -- they lost every time.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.7%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -196 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -137 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +114.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Braves-Rockies on April 29, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won three of four games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 13-15-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled a 3-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 12% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Colorado has a 1-12 record (winning just 7.7% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-18-1).

The Rockies have a 10-18-0 record ATS this season (covering just 35.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 26 hits and an OBP of .473 this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .228 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .285.

His batting average ranks 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Matt Olson is batting .222 with a .384 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 26 hits, an OBP of .263 plus a slugging percentage of .374.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .350, a slugging percentage of .478, and has 23 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .256).

He is 69th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jordan Beck is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .660 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks while batting .208.

Brenton Doyle has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .240.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/29/2023: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/28/2023: 14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

