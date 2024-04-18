Braves vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Friday.

Braves vs Rangers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (12-5) vs. Texas Rangers (11-9)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-196) | TEX: (+164)

ATL: (-196) | TEX: (+164) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TEX: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TEX: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-1, 4.58 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Braves and Andrew Heaney (0-2) for the Rangers. When Sale starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rangers have failed to cover in each of the three games Heaney has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Heaney starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59%)

Braves vs Rangers Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +164 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Rangers are -118 to cover, and the Braves are -102.

Braves vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Rangers contest on April 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-3).

Texas has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-10-0).

The Rangers have collected an 11-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 25 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .732. He's batting .352 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with a double, four home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Austin Riley has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .284 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 56th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Riley has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Matt Olson has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.363/.522.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .294 with a .400 OBP and six RBI for Atlanta this season.

Acuna has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a slugging percentage of .464, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia leads his team with 23 hits. He has a batting average of .311 while slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Corey Seager has accumulated a team-high .385 on-base percentage.

Jonah Heim is hitting .279 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.

