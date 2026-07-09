Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (52-38) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-45)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-6, 4.01 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-6, 5.02 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (5-6) for the Braves and Mitch Keller (6-6) for the Pirates. Elder and his team are 6-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Keller starts, the Pirates have gone 8-9-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 5-7 in Keller's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -170 to cover, and the Braves are +140.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Pirates on July 9 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

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Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 42, or 63.6%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 39 of 62 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 46-41-0 in 87 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 17-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 12-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (38.7%).

The Pirates have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-36-2).

The Pirates have a 46-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 96 hits and an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .273.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 41st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the majors.

Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .274 with a .330 OBP and 49 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .397, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .281 and slugging .473.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 30th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe paces his team with 83 hits. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 95th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has put up 85 hits, a team-best for the Pirates.

Nick Gonzales paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

7/7/2026: 12-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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