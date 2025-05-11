Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-20) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-27)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and FDSSO

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | PIT: (+176)

ATL: (-210) | PIT: (+176) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-115) | PIT: +1.5 (-104)

ATL: -1.5 (-115) | PIT: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-3, 4.07 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 6.16 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (1-3) against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3). When Sale starts, his team is 2-6-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's seven starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 2-5 record in Mlodzinski's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (61.1%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -104 to cover, and the Braves are -115.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

The Braves-Pirates contest on May 11 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 4-2 when favored by -210 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 38 chances this season.

The Braves are 18-20-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won eight of the 25 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (32%).

Pittsburgh is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-21-1).

The Pirates have covered just 35.9% of their games this season, going 14-25-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .221. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .407.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 127th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 33 hits. He's batting .268 while slugging .431.

Among qualifying batters, he is 57th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .218 with a .340 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Austin Riley has 46 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .475, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369), and leads the Pirates in hits (31). He's batting .238 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 101st, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .215.

Adam Frazier is hitting .223 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/10/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/9/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

