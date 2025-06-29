FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

  • Atlanta Braves (37-44) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-34)
  • Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
  • Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
  • Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | PHI: (+118)
  • Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-5, 4.07 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-5) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (6-2) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Strider's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Suarez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Suarez start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (52.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Phillies reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-138) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

  • The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Braves are +150 to cover, and the Phillies are -182.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

  • A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Phillies contest on June 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

  • The Braves have been victorious in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season Atlanta has come away with a win 23 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
  • The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Braves have posted a record of 35-42-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Phillies have won four of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (30.8%).
  • Philadelphia has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (33.3%).
  • The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-42-4 record against the over/under.
  • The Phillies have a 39-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

  • Matt Olson has 77 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Among all qualifying batters, he is 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.
  • Olson has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376. He's batting .247 and slugging .401.
  • Among qualifiers, he ranks 104th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.
  • Ozuna has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with five walks.
  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.424) powered by 27 extra-base hits.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .223 with a .298 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

  • Kyle Schwarber has put up a team-best OBP (.377), and leads the Phillies in hits (74). He's batting .247 and slugging.
  • Including all qualified players, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Trea Turner leads his team with a .465 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .356.
  • His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 51st in slugging.
  • Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Alec Bohm has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .280.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

  • 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
  • 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
  • 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
  • 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
  • 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

