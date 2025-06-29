Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Sunday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (37-44) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-34)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-5, 4.07 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-5) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (6-2) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Strider's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Suarez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Suarez start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Phillies reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-138) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Braves are +150 to cover, and the Phillies are -182.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Phillies contest on June 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 23 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 35-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have won four of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (30.8%).

Philadelphia has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (33.3%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-42-4 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have a 39-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 77 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376. He's batting .247 and slugging .401.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 104th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with five walks.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.424) powered by 27 extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies is batting .223 with a .298 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has put up a team-best OBP (.377), and leads the Phillies in hits (74). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads his team with a .465 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Alec Bohm has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .280.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

