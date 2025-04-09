Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (2-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and NBCS-PH+

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | PHI: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | PHI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Holmes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Holmes has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Walker has started just one game with a set spread, which the Phillies covered. The Phillies have not been a moneyline underdog when Walker starts this season.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.4%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +118 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +142 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -172.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Phillies on April 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 1-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have put together a 2-1 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Philadelphia has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +118 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-0).

The Phillies have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .379.

He is 94th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (eight) this season while batting .229 with four extra-base hits. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average ranks 105th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Olson enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .652, fueled by an OBP of .263 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Harris has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has totaled 12 hits with a .444 on-base percentage and an .811 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Phillies. He's batting .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Nick Castellanos has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .314. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 30th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Bryce Harper has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .275.

Edmundo Sosa is hitting .478 with four doubles and a walk.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

